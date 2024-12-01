PTI demands access to founder, raises health concerns

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee issued an official statement on Sunday after a crucial meeting, calling for full access to party founder Imran Khan due to concerns over his health and safety, ARY News reported.

The committee highlighted that Imran Khan’s well-being is a matter of grave concern, with growing public apprehensions. It called for immediate restoration of access for his family, legal team, and party officials to ensure transparency and accountability.

The statement urged the federal and Punjab governments, as well as jail authorities, to provide clear and regular updates on Imran Khan’s health.

The committee also appealed to the judiciary to safeguard Imran Khan’s fundamental rights and ensure robust security measures.

The committee issued a stern warning, holding the Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister, and state institutions fully accountable for any lapse compromising the safety of the PTI founder Imran Khan.

Earlier today, authorities from Adiala Jail clarified that PTI founder Imran Khan was currently in good health.

The clarification came after reports allegedly suggested PTI founder Imran Khan’s transfer to another location.

Read More: PTI founder is in Adiala Jail, not shifted: Jail sources

Sources revealed that Imran Khan was lodged in a cell designated as part of the New Town Police Station jurisdiction. Imran Khan is currently on physical remand until December 2 in connection with a case registered during the September 28 protest.

Daily medical checkups by jail hospital doctors confirm his blood pressure and sugar levels were normal. The PTI founder maintains his fitness with regular exercise twice a day, the authorities added.

As per the sources, following the jail manual guidelines, all necessary facilities were being provided to PTI founder. Special care is being taken regarding founder’s diet and overall well-being. Jail authorities have ensured all arrangements for PTI founder’s comfort and health were in place.

On 30 Dec, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore ruled the PTI founder guilty in connection with the events of May 9 and denied his bail in eight different cases.

The ruling was detailed in a six-page written decision by Judge Manzar Ali Gul of the ATC.

The written judgment pointed to considerable evidence against Khan, which included audio and video recordings of him urging violent actions.