PTI founder is in Adiala Jail, not shifted: Jail sources

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is currently held in Adiala Jail and is in good health, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The clarification came after reports allegedly suggested PTI founder Imran Khan’s transfer to another location.

Sources revealed that Imran Khan is lodged in a cell designated as part of the New Town Police Station jurisdiction. He is on physical remand until December 2 in connection with a case registered during the September 28 protest.

Daily medical checkups by jail hospital doctors confirm his blood pressure and sugar levels are normal. The PTI founder maintains his fitness with regular exercise twice a day.

Following jail manual guidelines, all necessary facilities are being provided. Special care is being taken regarding his diet and overall well-being. Jail authorities have ensured all arrangements for his comfort and health are in place.

On Saturday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore ruled Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), guilty in connection with the events of May 9 and denied his bail in eight different cases.

The ruling was detailed in a six-page written decision by Judge Manzar Ali Gul of the ATC.

The written judgment pointed to considerable evidence against Khan, which included audio and video recordings of him urging violent actions.

The court mentioned that witnesses had testified about a conspiracy led by Imran Khan at Zaman Park, where he supposedly prepared for his imminent arrest by instructing his supporters to disrupt state activities.

Khan’s legal representatives contended that he had been detained during the incidents in question, arguing that bail should be granted based on past cases where bail was approved following an arrest.