PTI founder declared guilty in May 9 cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has ruled Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), guilty in connection with the events of May 9 and has denied his bail in eight different cases.

The ruling was detailed in a six-page written decision by Judge Manzar Ali Gul of the ATC.

The written judgment pointed to considerable evidence against Khan, which included audio and video recordings of him urging violent actions.

The court mentioned that witnesses had testified about a conspiracy led by Imran Khan at Zaman Park, where he supposedly prepared for his imminent arrest by instructing his supporters to disrupt state activities.

Khan’s legal representatives contended that he had been detained during the incidents in question, arguing that bail should be granted based on past cases where bail was approved following an arrest.

Nevertheless, the court rejected this claim, stating that the seriousness of the case exceeded mere conspiracy or incitement.

The prosecution asserted that Khan had actively incited attacks on military and government facilities and had rallied both his leaders and supporters to adhere to his directives.

The ruling also referenced a prior ruling from the Lahore High Court regarding a bail granted to Ijaz Chaudhry, noting Imran Khan’s involvement in the conspiracy. The court dismissed the defense’s argument that the prosecution did not provide a specific date, time, or venue for the alleged conspiracy, confirming that the planning occurred on May 7 and May 9 at Zaman Park.

As per the prosecution, undercover police officers posing as PTI supporters eavesdropped on discussions that revealed the conspiracy.

The court concurred with the prosecution’s stance, emphasizing that Imran Khan’s impact on his followers rendered his statements and actions particularly significant. His directives were executed unquestioningly by his party members, resulting in the violence observed on May 11, which included assaults on police and attacks on military and government properties.