The Ameer-e Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman, has announced nationwide road blockades on Friday, 7 August 2026, beginning at 4:00 pm, in protest against the government’s petrol levy.

In a statement, Hafiz Naeem said the JI would block roads at 507 locations across Pakistan. In Karachi, he said, one of the city’s main highways, Shahrah-e-Faisal, would also be closed as part of the demonstration.

JI Chief criticized the government’s petrol levy, describing it as a dacoity and terrorism against every household.

He argued that the tax had contributed to rising prices of essential goods and accused the government of failing to provide meaningful relief to the public while continuing what he described as wasteful spending.

Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman also warned the authorities against attempting to prevent the planned protests, saying the government should ‘act wisely’ and avoid obstructing demonstrators.

In his remarks, he said discussions about creating new provinces and changing the political system did not address the immediate concerns of ordinary citizens.

He further claimed that the government had collected approximately Rs. 8 trillion through the petroleum levy, characterizing the revenue as an unfair burden on the public.