Hafiz Naeem files nomination papers for Karachi Mayor

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami’s candidate for Karachi’s Mayor Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Saturday filed his nomination papers, PPP’s Murtaza Wahab will also submit nomination papers today, ARY News reported.

Hafiz Naeem submitted his nomination papers for mayor today, the last day of filing nomination papers, amid presence of large number of elected UC chairmen.

PPP nominee for the mayor’s office, Murtaza Wahab is also expected to submit his nomination papers in presence of his supporters.

The City Council will vote to elect Karachi’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor on June 15.

After filing his nomination papers Hafiz Naeem said, he has challenged the mayor’s election procedure in the high court.

JI candidate said that five UC chairmen of PTI have been arrested. “They were not released despite the election commission’s instructions,” he lamented. “Two more chairmen have also been missing since last night,” he complained. “What an election can be called when the voters picked before vote,” he questioned.

“We will call countrywide protest day tomorrow. Tahaffaz-e-Karachi March will be organized tomorrow at Shara-e-Quaideen,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the PTI has announced its support for JI candidate in Mayor Karachi’s election, which gives overall majority to Jamaat Islami in the polls.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday announced to support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the mayor’s elections.

“PPP and PML-N have decided to solve the problems of Karachi together”, PML-N leader and former governor Muhammad Zubair said that the PML-N will support PPP for the democratic stability.