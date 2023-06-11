Hafiz Naeem says feudal lords want to control Karachi’s mandate

KARACHI: Karachi’s Jamaat Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that feudal lords want to control Karachi’s mandate, ARY News reported.

Addressing a rally in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that the people of Karachi have shown trust in JI. The local Government elections were held after JI’s continuous struggle and sit-ins.

He said that when PPP was losing in the LG polls, forms 11 and 12 were stopped and the result was issued by returning officers of their choice.

The Karachi JI claimed that ECP issued a verdict in favour of the PPP but JI participated in the LG election despite unfair delimitation.

Moreover, Hafiz Naeem said that a petition will be filed in the Supreme Court and JI will not back off from “We will fight”, added.

Earlier, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman cannot become the mayor of Karachi.

Saeed Ghani said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman’s palm has no lines of becoming a mayor.

He lambasted Jamaat-e-Islami leaders saying that they are liars, they accused PPP of declining the number of people in the recent Karachi census.

Saeed Ghani maintained that Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman should be grateful for surprisingly winning more seats in the Karachi LG polls.