Hafiz Naeem stresses joint efforts for Karachi’s development

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has stressed upon the political parties to work together for the development of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Hafiz Naeem noted that no single political party can solve the issues of Karachi alone, stressing upon them to work together for the development of metropolis.

In response to a question, the JI leader reiterated that matters can move forward if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) accepts his party’s mandate.

“We demanded to stop the rigging that was being done in the pretext of recounting of votes,” he said, adding that PPP delegation also assured to look into the matter of Returning officers (ROs).

The JI leader reiterated that the next Karachi mayor would be from the party, adding that his party’s position will improve if Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gives six Union Councils (UCs) seats.

He also lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) response of accepting his party’s mandate, saying that his party want a mayor who has the support of everyone. “We want to work for the city’s development with the support of PPP and PTI,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) delegation led by provincial minister Saeed Ghani visited JI headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq to hold talks on the formation of local government (LG) and mayor.

The PPP delegation included Saeed Ghani, UC Chairman Najmi Alam and Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh. The delegation met with JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman and discussed matters pertaining to Karachi mayorship and JI concerns over ‘rigging’ in some Karachi UCs.

Saeed Ghani assured Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of addressing all his “valid” concerns.

