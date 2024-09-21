JI chief booked for unpermitted rally in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: A case has been registered against Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, along with party officials and workers, for holding a rally without official permission in Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the text of FIR, the rally caused significant disruptions for patients attempting to access DHQ Qayyum Hospital.

During the Sahiwal rally, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman criticized the prevailing political system, describing it as oppressive and controlled by a small elite class that monopolizes resources and opportunities.

He emphasized that while the powerful enjoy access to higher education and healthcare, ordinary citizens are left to struggle.

Hafiz Naeem referred to a recent historic dharna by Jamaat-e-Islami, asserting that the party is committed to opposing the entrenched political forces, particularly in Karachi, where he claimed MQM-P and the PPP have historically exploited the populace.

Rehman also expressed concerns over the government’s attempts to manipulate the judiciary and parliament for its own benefit.

He mentioned ongoing discussions about a constitutional amendment bill, asserting that it has been kept secret from the public and remains unapproved, while hoping that political figures like Maulana Fazlur Rehman would continue to resist such moves.