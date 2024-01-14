Hafiz Naeemur Rehman hails South Africa for raising voice for Palestine

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman hailed South Africa for raising voice for the oppressed people of Palestine and said Muslim World should have come forward against Israel’s genocide but unfortunately it is not the case, ARY News reported.

Addressing participants of the Gaza Million March, taken out at Shahrah-e-Faisal on Sunday, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stressed the need to take all possible measures in everyone’s capacity to support Palestinians against Israeli occupation.

He said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza and he enjoys the support of not only the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and the European countries but also the silent but very decisive support from the Muslim World.

He also paid a rich tribute to the Houthi movement in Yemen for supporting Hamas against the occupation forces of Israel.

The JI leader said that after the October 7 initiative, the world has visibly divided into two parts and the people of conscience have lined up themselves against Israel.

The Gaza Million March in Karachi marked the 100 days of Israeli genocide campaign against Palestinians in Gaza and urged the global conscience to act immediately against the ethnic cleansing by Israel.

JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq also addressed the participants of the Million March through an audio link.

He said that unfortunately the leaders of the Muslim World kept mum and remain static over the issue. He said that the Muslim World should have offered all available resources and military might to Hamas against Israel like the United States did for Israel and Palestinians.

He said that the Muslim World keeps over 7.5 million strong army, all types of tanks, warships, missiles and other weapons, including nukes but they did nothing for Palestine.

Majlise Wahdatul Muslameen Sindh President Allama Baqar Abbas Zaidi paid a rich tribute to the resistance movement in Gaza against Israeli occupation.

Younus Sohan Advocate on behalf of religious minorities in the country expressed solidarity with Palestinian people. He strongly condemned the US and its allied countries over their support to genocide in Palestine.

Former Administrator Karachi Faheemuz Zaman also addressed the march and stressed to act collectively against the global imperial forces. He said that the people of third world countries cannot acquire real freedom without defeating the global forces of chaos led by the US.

Read More: South Africa files ICJ case accusing Israel of ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza

Earlier on December 30 last year, South Africa launched a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were “genocidal” acts in Gaza, with Israel rejecting the case “with disgust.”

According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that “Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”