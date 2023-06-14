‘Hafiz Naeemur Rehman mentally considering himself as Karachi mayor’

KARACHI: Taking a jibe at JI Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said, Hafiz Sahab! is considering himself as mayor ‘mentally’, but he should understand winning and losing is part of politics, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a presser, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader and provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah stated that JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman is respected by PPP, but he should understand that JI is not a single larger party of the province.

Furthermore, he said that Hafiz Naeemur Rahman has failed to achieve the desired results to become mayor of Karachi, adding that the JI Karachi chief is not accepting PPP offer. He expressed his belief that the collaborated efforts would have been more productive in addressing Karachi’s issues.

The provincial minister maintained that despite several collaboration offers, some UC chairman clarified that they will not support PPP in mayor post elections.

Nasir Shah said that PPP will congratulate and present flowers if Hafiz Naeem become the mayor of Karachi, adding that the JI Karachi chief should also adopt the same approach if he lose the mayor post.

While responding to a question regarding May 9 events, Nasser Shah said that the legal action will be taken against the people involved in the May 9 incident, while the innocents in the captivity will be protected.

He ensured that the PTI UC chairmans’ who are currently in jail will be brought on the voting day to cast their vote on mayor position.