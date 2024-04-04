27.9 C
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, replaces Siraj as JIP Ameer

LAHORE: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has been elected as Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP), replacing Sirajul Haq for the post, ARY News reported.

As per the election commission formed the JIP’s Majlis-e-Shura, around 45,000 thousand members of the party from all over the country cast their votes.

The election commission added that around 6,000 women members of the party also took part in the electoral process. The overall 82 percent turnout was recorded.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had been serving as the party’s Karachi Ameer since 2013.

Earlier on February 12,  Sirajul Haq announced to resign from the party’s top position following the defeat in February 8 general elections

“I accept responsibility for the election defeat and have resigned from the post of party ameer,” said Sirajul Haq in a short post on X (formerly Twitter).

