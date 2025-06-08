Hafizabad rape case: Two more suspects killed in encounter, police hunt for fourth

HAFIZABAD: Two more suspects involved in the horrific gang-rape of a woman in front of her husband were killed in separate police encounters in Hafizabad, Punjab, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred a month ago, involved a couple returning home on a motorcycle after visiting relatives.

They were intercepted by armed men in a deserted area, where the woman was abducted and gang-raped near a graveyard while her husband was held at gunpoint. The suspects filmed the assault and later uploaded the video to social media, sparking outrage across the country.

Police registered a case against eight suspects on charges of abduction, rape, sexual assault, and robbery, and have arrested several individuals in connection with the case.

According to police officials, a raid was conducted near Kot Nanak based on intelligence report regarding the presence of the accused. During the operation, the suspects opened fire on police personnel.

In the ensuing exchange, one suspect was shot dead by his own accomplices. The deceased was later identified as Laeeq, also known as Laeeqi who was involved in the case.

In a separate encounter, police said a mobile patrol unit near Panj Pulla was ambushed by three armed men. A gun battle followed, during which one attacker was killed, again reportedly by fire from his own group, while two others managed to escape. The deceased was identified as Chand Mangat, the third key suspect in the gang-rape case.

District Police Officer (DPO) Atif Nazir confirmed that so far three key suspects, Khawar Ansari, Laeeq alias Laeeqi, and Chand Mangat, have been killed in police encounters. The search continues for a fourth prime suspect, Ikram Mangat, as well as four other unidentified individuals.

DPO Nazir added that raids are also being carried out to arrest the suspect who filmed the assault. He vowed to take the case to its logical conclusion and ensure that justice is served.