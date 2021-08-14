Hafizabad: Madressah student beaten to death by teacher

BAHAWALNAGAR: A Madressah student was beaten to death by his teacher in Punjab’s Hafizabad, reported ARY News.

The Quran teacher brutally beat up two of his students for not memorising their lessons. One of them died of the torture.

The administration of the seminary tried to brush the incident under the carpet by terming it an “accidental death” and the victim was laid to rest after funeral prayers.

However, the deceased pupil’s younger brother later revealed the truth to his parents. Subsequently, their father approached the local police station for registration of a case against the teacher.

Also Read: NA PASSES BILL AGAINST CORPORAL PUNISHMENT OF CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS

He told the police that the seminary teacher subjected his two sons to corporal punishment, as a result of which one of them died.

The police have arrested three suspects after registering an FIR against the teacher and the administration of the Madressah.