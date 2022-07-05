Hafizabad man allegedly kills wife over asking for Eid clothes

HAFIZABAD: A merciless man in Hafizabad allegedly killed his wife over asking for children’s clothes ahead of Eidul Adha, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a Hafizabad man named Pervaiz allegedly killed his wife when she asked for clothes for the children ahead of Eidul Adha. After getting information about the incident, a police party reached the spot and took body of the woman under custody.

Later, it was shifted to the hospital for medico-legal. The accused managed to flee the scene.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased woman alleged that Pervaiz with the help of his brother killed her daughter.

Last year, a man depressed over poverty killed his four children by throwing them into a water stream in Faisalabad.

The incident occurred in the city’s Bandala area within the remits of the Khurrianwala police station.

He admitted to having thrown his four children, including three daughters and a son into the Bhakhi canal.

