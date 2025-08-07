PCB suspends Haider Ali after Manchester criminal investigation

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali has been placed under provisional suspension after the Manchester Police launched a criminal investigation against him.

The right-handed batter was taken into custody over an incident during the Pakistan Shaheens’ tour to England.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali. The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England,” the PCB said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket went on to maintain that it ensured that Haider Ali received appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course,” the PCB said.

The Pakistan cricketer will remain suspended, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

“Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The PCB maintained that it would not offer further comment on the matter regarding Haider Ali until the legal process reaches its conclusion.