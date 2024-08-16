Independence Day Celebration by Haier #HarDilPakistan

14 August 2024 marked 77 years of Independence for Pakistan, a nation which came to being after great struggle & determination. As a tribute to the heroes who fought for the freedom of their people, Independence Day was celebrated across the country with zeal and zest. There was a sea of green throughout the country with Pakistan’s National Flag to be seen everywhere, Haier family also celebrated Independence Day with full spirit at the Head Office, wearing Pakistan Badges and waving the Pakistani flag. Haier Pakistan spread that message of freedom and how to express and celebrate it.

Haier Pakistan Celebrated Independence Day with boundless energy and joy. From cake cutting to creative painting and fun photobooth, Haier family came together to honor freedom, unity and to say #HarDilPakistan. A day full of pride and festive spirit.

Through Har Dil Pakistan, the brand reaffirmed its pledge to stand alongside Pakistan, contributing to its growth. As Pakistan embarks on another year of advancement, Haier’s dedication remains a symbol of shared values and aspirations.

