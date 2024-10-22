GET WINTER READY with Haier’s FREE AC Service: Enjoy Year-Round Comfort with Haier!

As winter approaches, Haier is thrilled to announce a limited-time offer that will help you transition seamlessly into the colder months: Haier’s FREE AC Service, starting from 21st October, 2024. In a world where nothing seems to come for free, Haier is breaking the norm by offering this exceptional service at no cost, ensuring your AC is running at its best throughout the winter season. With our state-of-the-art inverter technology, Haier ACs are designed to provide comfort all year long — cooling in the summer and heating in the winter.

What’s Included in Haier’s FREE AC Service?

This comprehensive service package will ensure your air conditioner is optimized for winter use, covering the following:

Air Filter Cleaning – Ensures clean, healthy air circulation by removing dust and allergens. Evaporator Cleaning – Optimizes cooling and heating efficiency by cleaning the internal coil. Condenser Cleaning – Improves overall system performance by clearing dirt & dust from the outdoor unit. Gas Pressure Testing – Ensures the refrigerant is at the correct level for efficient heating and cooling. Unit Functional Testing – A full system check to ensure all components are running smoothly, avoiding any unwanted surprises during the colder months.

Haier AC: Your Year-Round Solution

Unlike traditional air conditioners that are used only in summer, Haier’s inverter ACs are designed for year-round usage. With inverter technology, Haier ACs offer energy-efficient heating during the colder months, making it a perfect alternative to conventional heaters. By adjusting the compressor speed based on the temperature needs, Haier ACs provide consistent warmth without consuming excessive energy, saving you money on electricity bills during both summer and winter.

Why Choose Haier’s FREE AC Service?

In today’s world, where every service comes with a price tag, Haier stands out by offering a completely free AC service to its customers. By maintaining your AC before the cold sets in, you can avoid costly repairs, lower your energy consumption, and enjoy uninterrupted comfort during winter. This service not only ensures that your Haier AC runs smoothly but also helps extend its lifespan.

Maximize Comfort, Minimize Costs

With Haier’s inverter AC, you can enjoy both efficient cooling in the summer and cost-effective heating in the winter. The FREE AC Service campaign emphasizes our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers — helping them save money, ensure energy efficiency, and enjoy a hassle-free experience with their Haier products.

Book Your FREE Service Today!

Starting from October 21st, 2024, Haier’s FREE AC Service will be available to all domestic customers, ensuring their air conditioners are ready for the winter months. This limited-time offer provides the perfect opportunity to have your AC checked and serviced by Haier’s expert technicians, free of charge.

Don’t miss this opportunity! Get your Haier AC winter-ready and enjoy year-round comfort with Haier’s industry-leading inverter technology.

