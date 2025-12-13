Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are expecting their first child

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen announce their first pregnancy together.

In a recent Instagram post, singer Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen announced their first pregnancy in a joint post on Instagram, on Friday.

In the short video, Steinfeld reveals her baby bump while wearing a shirt which reads “Mother,” standing beside Allen as the couple poses together in the snow.

The clip ends with the two holding hands as the camera tilts down to a small snowman placed between them. They captioned the post with a single red heart emoji.

Steinfeld also marked the milestone in her Substack newsletter, Beau Society, where she reflected on 29 favourite moments from the past year in celebration of her 29th birthday, which she observed on Thursday.

The couple married in May, following their engagement announcement in November 2024. Steinfeld first rose to prominence with an Academy Award–nominated performance at age 14 in True Grit.

Hailee Steinfeld later launched a successful music career with songs like Love Myself and Starving, while continuing to build an acting résumé that includes Pitch Perfect 2 and 3, The Edge of Seventeen, and Apple TV+’s Dickinson, where she portrayed Emily Dickinson.

This year, she earned critical acclaim for her role in Sinners, which has gained attention from awards groups. Steinfeld is considered a contender for a best supporting actress Oscar nomination the same category as her True Grit nod.

Steinfield prepares for her upcoming role in Paramount Pictures’ sports rom-com Winter Games.