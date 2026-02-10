Hailee Steinfeld makes a major confession

Hailee Steinfeld confessed about her return in music industry.

In a Q&A session for the Beau Society newsletter, Hailee Steinfeld was asked about her comeback in musical world.

She responded, “While I have no plans to make music right at this exact moment, do I think about it? All the time. Music has always been a huge part of my life, and if it makes sense to get back in a studio, it’s an easy yes”.

She further continued, “But the music industry has changed quite a bit over the last few years. I don’t feel as creatively fulfilled by music as much as I used to”. The Love Myself hitmaker added, “I love the way Charli XCX writes about this”.

For those unversed, Hailee has not released new music in three years. She began her career in the entertainment industry with the movie True Grit and then moved into music after singing in Pitch Perfect 2.

Hailee then released several songs, including Wrong Direction, Starving, and At My Best.