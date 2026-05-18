Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About the Realities of New Motherhood

Hailee Steinfeld, the talented actress and singer, is sharing her honest journey through new motherhood.

Just weeks after welcoming her baby girl with husband Josh Allen, she’s revealing the emotional truth about postpartum life.

“I’m still in this early period, and need to remember to be super gentle with myself in every way — physically, mentally, nutritionally, spiritually, all of it,” she shared.

Steinfeld’s approach to motherhood is refreshingly real. She’s focusing on self-care, prioritizing warm foods like her mom’s homemade albondigas soup to aid digestion and boost nutrient absorption.

She’s also finding solace in The First 40 Days, a postpartum guide that’s resonated deeply with her.

A New Chapter

Steinfeld and Allen announced their baby’s arrival in April 2026, and they’ve been sharing sweet moments from their journey.

On Mother’s Day, Steinfeld posted adorable photos of her little one, captioning it “A day late but simply obsessed with this”.