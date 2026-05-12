Hailee Steinfeld shares first adorable photos of her baby girl

Hailee Steinfeld gave a peek of her daughter in a wholesome post. She made a post on her Instagram account.

​On May 11, Hailee Steinfeld took to her Instagram account to celebrate her motherhood along with adorable images of her little bundle of joy.

​In the candid post, the newly minted mom shared photos of her baby girl’s tiny hands and feet. The first snap in the slide featured Hailee’s hand as the newborn baby grabbed her mama’s index finger with her little hands.

​In another photo, the doting mom gave another glimpse of her baby clad in a white onesie with black polka dots and a strawberry-designed cover on the feet. One snap also featured Hailee’s Mother’s Day celebrations as a picture showed multiple cards the proud mom received to celebrate her motherhood journey and a cake decorated with strawberries and flowers, with text reading, “Happy Mother’s Day!”

​Hailee captioned her post, expressing her joy in her motherhood journey, writing, “A day late but simply obsessed with this.”

​ Hailee and Josh tied the knot in a private ceremony back in May 2025. The pair began dating in May 2023 and got engaged in November 2024. The first announced that they were expecting their first child in December 2025 and welcomed their baby daughter on April 26 with her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.