Hailee Steinfeld shares her exciting plans for Summer 2026

Hailee Steinfeld revealed her summer 2026 plans with her daughter during an interview.

On June 17, during her Substack Beau Society livestream, Steinfeld was asked to share her plans for summer, especially if she is doing something special after embracing motherhood. She also revealed, “So this is the only summer that she will be a baby baby. And this will be the only summer that I have her in my arms. By next summer, she’ll be running around.”

The Sinners star added, “So I think how I’m approaching this summer is… the goal is to just be incredibly present and truly soak up every moment. Because life happens and life moves fast anyway.” She explained, “And I now fully understand what every parent ever has said, like you blink and it all just goes by so fast. It is so very true, and so this summer my goal is to be completely present”.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen, who tied the knot on May 31, 2025, in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, United States, have kept their daughter’s name private.

For those unaware, the 29-year-old American actress and singer welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on April 2, 2026. She shared her daughter with her husband, NFL quarterback Josh Allen.