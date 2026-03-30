Hailey Bieber bids farewell to her Rhode

Hailey Bieber announced to end her world-famous brand, Rhode.

In the statement shared on their official Twitter handle under a post noted, “incredible years”. The caption of the post stated, “We’re really pretending the original RHODE never existed”.

One of the X users shared their opinion that the mother-of-one “doesn’t care about driving a business into ruin.”

Earlier, Hailey Bieber launched a beauty care brand, Rhode, in 2022, instantly going viral with her innovations and creativity.

However, it is known to a few that the brand has been subjected to a lawsuit soon after its launch nearly four years ago. The plaintiff revealed that Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, owners, refused to give up the trademark that Hailey tried to gain back in 2018.

In 2024, the clothing business announced they are closing its doors after losing a legal battle with a judge’s ruling from the judge. The original business with the same name began to make the rounds recently after a netizen brought it back in the spotlight.