Hailey Bieber celebrates 29th birthday with 5-tier pink cake

Hailey Bieber is stepping into the final year of her twenties in style!

The Rhode founder celebrated her 29th birthday with glittery dinner on Thursday, November 20, two days before her big day.

She shared a slew of photos from her birthday celebration on her Instagram Story featuring martinis and a pink five-tier cake.

For her special day, Hailey Bieber slipped into a black leather backless top featuring tassels and a pair of black pants.

The mother of one completed her birthday look with her dazzling engagement ring and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Her chic mirror selfie was followed by a shot of a place card with Hailey’s name written on it alongside a martini glass, silver candle holder and purple candle.

Hailey birthday celebration comes just week after she ringed in her pal Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday in a lavish beach bash earlier this year.

The skincare mogul was also joined by her singer husband Justin Bieber as well as Kendall’s family including mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well as singer, Justine Skye.

Following Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash, Justin Bieber shared a series of PDA-filled snaps with Hailey Bieber on his Instagram.