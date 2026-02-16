Hailey Bieber celebrates Valentine’s Day with ‘forever valentine’ Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber gave fans a sweet glimpse into her Valentine’s Day celebration with husband Justin Bieber, sharing intimate moments from their day of love on social media.

The Rhode founder posted a photo of a handwritten note that read, “You are my forever Valentine,” complete with a red lipstick kiss mark, via her Instagram Stories on Saturday. She also shared a close-up image of chocolate-covered strawberries, hinting at a cozy and romantic celebration at home.

Hailey, 29, and Justin, 31, have been married since 2018 and share a one-year-old son, Jack Blues. Despite their global fame, the couple often mark special occasions privately while offering fans small glimpses into their personal life.

The Valentine’s celebration comes amid a busy few weeks for the pair. Last weekend, they attended Super Bowl LX, watching the game from a VIP suite at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Hailey was spotted dancing with close friend Kendall Jenner during the halftime show, drawing attention online.

Earlier this month, Hailey accompanied Justin to the 2026 Grammy Awards, where performed his song “Yukon.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have also recently pushed back against online rumors about their relationship. Through legal representation, they denied claims circulated on social media suggesting their marriage was troubled, with Hailey publicly dismissing the narrative and urging followers not to believe fabricated stories.