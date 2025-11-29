Hailey Bieber cheers on Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner split buzz

Hailey Bieber is cheering on her friend Kylie Jenner’s rumored ex, Timothée Chalamet, amid breakup speculation.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old catwalk queen took to her Instagram handle to show subtle support to Timothée’s upcoming film, Marty Supreme.

Hailey posted a mirror selfie of herself wearing a yellow, green, and white Marty Supreme track jacket. Not only Hailey but her husband Justin Bieber also showed his support to the Dune actor as he wore a pink version of the windbreaker.

Timothée reposted both photos on his Instagram Stories, adding emojis to each. He added three Brazilian flags and a fire emoji for Hailey’s picture, nodding to her Brazilian roots while three goat emojis along with Justin’s song Speed Demon for the pop star’s post.

The Bieber couple’s subtle support to Timothée comes amid reports that he and Hailey’s befriend Kylie Jenner had ended their relationship.

Earlier this month a source told Daily Mail that Timothee, 29, has “broken up” with The Kardashians star before adding that “this has happened before but she talked him into getting back together.”

The upcoming film Marty Supreme – which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 25 – is inspired by ping pong champion Marty Mauser.