Hailey Bieber clarifies viral claims about husband Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have consistently made headlines for a variety of reasons, including their familial ties, career milestones, and relationship rumours.

The 29-year-old model recently faced criticism after allegedly reposting a video that harshly denigrated her husband. “I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored,” the Rhode founder shared on Instagram in an attempt to quell the online buzz.

“I didn’t repost any video speaking on relationships,” she insisted, clarifying the matter. The model was referring to a viral TikTok shared by user @bdr3391. In the video, the influencer analyses the pop star’s relationship with the business owner, asserting that Hailey is a “tolerant codependent.”

The influencer further claims that the beauty mogul is subjected to “mediocrity, abuse, and doing the majority of domestic and emotional labor in exchange for being in a relationship.” The video goes as far as calling the Grammy winner an “addict and abusive partner,” predicting that the model will never leave him.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to debate whether the mother-of-one had actually reposted the video to shade the musician. “Hailey hasn’t reposted; why is everyone lying?” one user commented. While many claim she simply deleted the update, it should be noted that her account currently does not display any such repost.

On Friday, Hailey Bieber led a glamorous lineup of A-list stars at the 2026 Women’s Wear Daily Style Awards.

The Rhode founder was joined by Demi Moore, Emily Blunt and Mindy Kaling for a fashion-filled night in Los Angeles.

Bieber was honoured with the 2026 Style Trailblazer Award, recognising her influence on contemporary fashion and beauty culture.

“It’s always surprising to me what things kind of take off, but I think it’s really cool to be able to put something out into the world that resonates with people,” she told WWD of the effect her style has had on pop culture in recent years.