Hailey Bieber earns praise from father amid family feud rumours

Amid the speculations of a family rift, actor Stephen Baldwin, father of supermodel Hailey Bieber, heaped praises on the beauty mogul for her billion-dollar Rhode deal.

In his latest podcast interview with fellow actor Tori Spelling, Stephen Baldwin made a rare comment about his younger daughter, supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Bieber, celebrating the lucrative billion-dollar sale of her namesake skincare and cosmetics brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. (eyes.lips.face) cosmetics, this May.

“I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively,” he said about the acquisition deal. “But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it’s not impossible. It’s happened. It’s like these kinds of successes are happening.”

“Young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the internet in ways that are very sketchy. So God bless her,” added the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ alum.

Notably, Stephen Baldwin and his Brazilian graphic designer wife, Kennya, share two daughters together, Hailey, 28, and Alaia, 32.

His remark about the star wife came more than a year after the Rhode founder confessed, “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent.”

“I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” added Hailey, who is married to Canadian popstar Justin Bieber since 2018, and shares a son, Jack Blues, 1, with him.