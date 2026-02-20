Hailey Bieber expresses pride in her son

Justin Bieber’s son, Jack Blue, started following his father’s footsteps.

In a recent Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Hailey Bieber revealed baby Jack started singing Justin’s first song.

When the host, Jake Shane, asked if the one-year-old toddler listened to Justin’s song, the proud mom revealed, “Yeah, he does. He’s been saying, ‘Baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, oh.’”

Hailey revealed, “And I’m like ‘Ah!’ Like, in literally the last two days. That is so crazy”.

Justin’s hit song, Baby, is the debut single off the 31-year-old singer’s first album, My World 2.0. Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey Bieber revealed the word baby Jack frequently says.

She also shared, “he says basketball all the time. I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like ‘basketball.’ He’s just. It’s insane. So funny”.

The doting mom went on to say, “He also just started saying please. He knew how to sign please for a really long time. So if I would say, hey, ‘say please’, he would go this, as please”.

For those unversed, Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child together back in August 2024.