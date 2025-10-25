Hailey Bieber fuels drama with Selena Gomez again

Hailey Bieber, supermodel and wife of Justin Bieber, seems to be fueling drama with Selena Gomez.

Though Hailey Bieber gave a befitting response to the Rare Beauty owner, Selena Gomez, the 28-year-old apparently used a slur that was directed at her husband’s ex, Selena.

The post that the Rhode owner herself drew widespread attention came as she added a quote after the SKYLRK game.

The quote reads: “That’s not realistic,” and the next line goes: “Yeah, to YOU, you unwhimsical b**ch.” The caption with the coffee mug reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

However, Justin Bieber’s mother did not mention the “People You Know” hitmaker; it was interpreted as an insult towards the singer.

Following the development, the online community quickly came to react to the slur, as one X user asked, “Why is Selena an unwhimsical b**ch?”

“Calling Selena a b**ch is very, very bad and pathetic,” a fan slammed the entrepreneur for calling Selena Gomez a slur. On the other side, a number of netizens pointed out that not every post is linked to a renowned singer, saying, “Not everything is just about Selena.”

The post surfaced online after the “Only Murders in the Building” star responded to the remark of Hailey regarding not feeling competitive with other brands in the market.

Previously, the 33-year-old wrote and later removed the Instagram story: “It’s just about relevance, not intelligence. All brands inspire me. There’s room for everyone.

Earlier this month, Hailey Bieber has finally spoken out on the transgender rumor for the first time.

During her appearance on the recent episode of In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, the Rhode founder confidently hit back at the online troll, suggetsing that she is trans.

“When people are trying to be mean they’re like, ‘She looks trans.’ And I’m like, ‘Why do you think that’s a diss?’” Hailey Bieber said.