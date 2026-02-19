Hailey Bieber gives insight into her motherhood life

Hailey Bieber got candid about her life with her son Jack Blues Bieber.

In the recent episode of Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss, during the show, she gave a rare insight into her 16-month-old son, Jack. Hailey revealed that Jack has started talking and has a lot in store to say, which prompted Jake to ask what he says. She responded, “So he talks a lot about basketball.”

She continued, “He says basketball all the time. I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like ‘basketball’. He’s just. It’s insane. So funny”.

“He also just started saying please. He knew how to sign please for a really long time. So if I would say, hey, ‘say please’, he would go this, as please,” she quipped, making the American Sign Language gesture for “please”.

In addition, the RHODE founder articulated her thoughts on motherhood by saying, “It is so fun.”

“I always knew I wanted kids; I always wanted to be a mom. And then when it happens, you never know what to expect, and you don’t know what it’s going to be like. And it honestly is so much fun,” she confessed.

Hailey and Justin married in a secret courthouse ceremony in 2018 before a formal celebration on September 30, 2019, in South Carolina. The high-profile couple welcomed their son in August 2024.

After the birth of Jack, a source told PEOPLE magazine that “they’re both overjoyed.”

The insider also revealed, “The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well. The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for,” the insider unveiled.