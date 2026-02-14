Hailey Bieber, Jacob Elordi steal the spotlight at Vogue Australia Summer Ball

Hailey Bieber and Jacob Elordi stole the spotlight at the inaugural Vogue Australia Summer Ball on Friday night, turning the iconic Sydney Opera House into a dazzling stage of fashion and glamour.

Hailey stunned attendees in a vintage Versace gown from the spring/summer 2006 runway collection. The butter-yellow floor-length dress featured a plunging neckline, a jewel-encrusted center panel, and an embellished mesh bodice adorned with crystal beading, rhinestones, and sequins.

The silk skirt included a thigh-high, tulle-trimmed split, perfectly complementing her slicked-back updo, delicate diamond drop earrings, and bronze-gloss makeup look.

Meanwhile, Jacob, 25, arrived in a more relaxed yet stylish ensemble, stepping out in a simple black collared shirt paired with matching trousers and black patent leather shoes.

He arrived by boat with his family, including sister Isabella and parents John and Melissa, and appeared at ease as he entertained friends on deck before making his way to the Opera House.

His tousled hair, dark sunglasses, and effortless demeanor contrasted with the formality of the evening, giving him a casual-cool presence alongside Hailey’s couture glamour.

The Summer Ball marked the conclusion of Vogue Australia’s Forces of Fashion event earlier in the day, which also drew stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora, and Taika Waititi. Jacob had been slated to appear on stage alongside his Wuthering Heights co-star Margot Robbie for an interview with Joel Edgerton but was notably absent, making his evening boat arrival all the more anticipated.