Hailey Bieber jokes about becoming nail artist

Hailey Bieber, wife of well-known singer Justin Bieber, has made a funny joke regarding a new business initiation that could soon go viral on the internet.

The 29-year-old is currently heading to South Korea after gaining massive attention during her husband’s Coachella headline performance. The model left everyone speechless by sharing pictures of her nails in a carousel honoring her vacation, which she then re-shared on her Instagram story along with a heartfelt note.

In the post, she announced, “Yes, I did do this nail art on myself,” and further continued the note by saying that she would surely be considering appointments.

Meanwhile, online users expressed disapproval of the design on her nails. One IG user commented, “I love youuu but nails are not giving this time.” Another online member was skeptical about the added design, saying, “It’s the dingy yellowish part that is not good.” A third user penned down, “They look nasty like dirty.”

Fans, on the other hand, praised her appearance, labeling her the “cutest” for posing in the aisle of what looks to be a convenience store. The Rhode owner posted a series of pictures of her casual attire, drinks, chic fits, and more candid moments for her fans in the carousel.

Hailey Bieber previously finalized an agreement for her brand, Rhode, with e.l.f. for $1 billion, which fueled speculations that Justin was on the verge of a breakup. Before the pop icon made headlines at the musical event—where he supposedly received a massive payday for the performance—the couple refused to address the buzz.