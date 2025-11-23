Hailey Bieber makes headlines with viral birthday tribute
- Nov 23, 2025
Despite Hailey Bieber’s renowned husband, Justin Bieber, appearing to miss the celebrations, the beauty mogul made headlines for her frilly birthday celebration.
On the big day, the founder of Rhode got well-wishes from her acquaintances, but an unexpected characteristic caused some people to take notice.
Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, was illuminated with Hailey Bieber as she provided an opportunity to the clothing brand DKNY by becoming a face.
The online community applauded her rising professional journey after the video became trendy on the internet, citing her consistent awe of admirers with fresh accomplishments every other day.
On X (formerly Twitter), a user jokingly took a dig at her haters, stating, “She isn’t relevant…look who’s on Burj Khalifa.”
The socialite made a bold move for her beauty brand previously when she sold to e.l.f. for $1 billion. For the agreement, many individuals ridiculed the deal, which was perceived as a means of assisting Justin’s debt repayments.
Nonetheless, the company’s creative director received the 2025 Beauty Innovator Award at the October WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.
Hailey’s company is particularly well-known for her lip-glossed silicone iPhone case, which was also referenced in the 31-year-old’s latest song, Swag.
The two now show up on Justin’s Twitch feed, gushing and loving each other, even after the rumors that they would soon be divorced.
However, her elegant floor-length dress was fully sheer trend with a see-through bodice and low halter-top neckline.
The back of the dress paid homage to her 2019 Met Gala look, featuring the same plunging cut that revealed her black thong adorned with a sparkling Gucci logo.