Hailey Bieber is celebrating a special milestone in her relationship with husband Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 7, to commemorate eight years since the couple got engaged. She shared a black-and-white selfie capturing the pair sharing a kiss and embrace, alongside the caption, “8 years,” accompanied by two ring emojis.

The heartfelt tribute comes just days after Hailey publicly supported Justin following the release of his SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND 2) album. She posted a close-up image of the singer performing “Petting Zoo” during the festival livestream, simply writing, “Yum.”

Justin and Hailey’s love story has included its share of ups and downs. After ending their relationship in 2016, the couple reunited in June 2018 before getting engaged just one month later.

Announcing the engagement on Instagram at the time, Justin expressed his deep commitment to Hailey, writing that he looked forward to spending his life loving and growing with her while building a family together.

The couple officially married in a civil ceremony in New York City in September 2018 before celebrating with a larger wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. Hailey wore three custom bridal gowns during the celebration, including a now-iconic Off-White wedding dress designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

In August 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, adding another memorable chapter to their journey together.