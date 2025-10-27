Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Dakota Johnson turn heads at Vogue World 2025 show

Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Dakota Johnson are among the string of A-list celebrities who lighten up the Vogue World: Hollywood runway show on Sunday, October 26.

For the event, held at Paramount Pictures Studio lot in Los Angeles, the Rhode founder slipped into an off-shoulder black leather dress with a floral motif.

The catwalk queen, who is married to Justin Bieber, elevated her stunning dress with pointed toe black heels as she – wore her blonde tresses slicked back.

Also in attendance at the event was Miley Cyrus, turned heads in an edgy oversized black leather trench coat with a broad collar which she cinched with a black belt.

The Hannah Montana alum paired her chic coat with black tights and a white shirt, letting the cuffs peek out from under the coat’s sleeves.

She completed the trendy look with classic black pointed-toe stilettos, a matching newsboy cap and large sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson was also dressed to the nines as she wore an exquisite, floor-length evening gown with an Art Deco aesthetic.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star complemented her stunning dusty rose dress with matching sandals and minimal jewelry.

Camila Cabello also graced the show in a gold corset top with a shimmering metallic skirt while Gwyneth Paltrow, opted for an all-white look.

Other notable attendees at the starry event were Demi Lovato, Sofia Richie, Heidi Klum, and several more.