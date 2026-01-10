Hailey Bieber receives major fashion accolade at 2026 WWD Style Awards

Hailey Bieber led a glamorous lineup of A-list stars at the 2026 Women’s Wear Daily Style Awards on Friday.

The Rhode founder was joined by Demi Moore, Emily Blunt and Mindy Kaling for a fashion-filled night in Los Angeles.

Bieber was honored with the 2026 Style Trailblazer Award, recognizing her influence on contemporary fashion and beauty culture.

“It’s always surprising to me what things kind of take off, but I think it’s really cool to be able to put something out into the world that resonates with people,” she told WWD of the affect her style has had on pop culture in recent years.

For the starry night, the wife of Grammy-winner Justin Bieber slipped into a shimmering Giorgio Armani gown which she paired with sky-high black heels.

Hailey Bieber wore her brunette hair sleek and straight and opted for her signature natural glam makeup look as she posed for photos before mingling with WWD editor in chief Michael Atmore.

The Women’s Wear Daily WWD Style Awards are held annually to highlight “the artistry, creativity and impact of fashion and beauty on the red carpet and across celebrity culture,” as per the official website.

In addition to Hailey Bieber, Demi Moore, Emily Blunt, Mindy Kaling, Kristen Stewart and many other A-list women also brought their classic Hollywood glamour to the glitzy night.