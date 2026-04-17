American model and socialite Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, has pushed back against one of the internet’s most persistent rumours, addressing claims that she deliberately calls paparazzi on herself to stay in the spotlight.

Hailey Bieber, who has long been a fixture of online speculation, spoke about the issue during a recent cover feature with Interview Magazine, where she was asked about her relationship with paparazzi culture and the tone surrounding it.

Instead of brushing it off, she framed the entire ecosystem as something inherently negative, suggesting that the attention it brings is rarely something public figures actively seek out.

Over the years, Hailey has found herself at the centre of a range of online theories, from supposed feuds with Selena Gomez to more outlandish claims about her personal life with Justin Bieber. The paparazzi narrative, however, has been one of the most consistent, often resurfacing on social media where users dissect her public appearances and timing.

Addressing that directly, she dismissed the idea that she orchestrates her own coverage, describing the accusation as uncomfortable and disconnected from reality. In her view, the broader paparazzi culture remains invasive and, at times, unnecessarily harsh, with little evidence that it has meaningfully changed over time.

She also reflected on the wider experience of living in the public eye, suggesting that constant scrutiny and speculation come with the territory, whether invited or not. The cycle of new rumours emerging online, she indicated, is something she has learned to navigate rather than engage with directly.

The comments come at a time when Hailey continues to attract attention both for her business ventures and her appearances alongside Justin Bieber, with the couple remaining a regular subject of online discussion. Despite that, she appears increasingly focused on maintaining distance from the narratives that circulate around her, choosing instead to keep her attention on her work and personal life.