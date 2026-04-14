Hailey Bieber shares adorable ‘Bieberchella’ tattoo snap of son Jack

Hailey Bieber gave fans a glimpse into a special family moment after bringing her son, Jack Blues, to watch Justin Bieber perform at Coachella.

Following the first weekend of the festival, Hailey shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos on Instagram, capturing the couple’s preparations and family time around the event. Among the highlights was their toddler son, who appeared to be enjoying the experience as he watched his father rehearse and perform on stage.

In one particularly adorable moment, Jack Blues showed his support by wearing a temporary tattoo reading “Bieberchella,” a playful nod to Justin’s headlining performance. Other clips showed the toddler mimicking his mother’s dance moves while watching the show, adding to the heartwarming family atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

“Such a special weekend,” Hailey wrote in the caption of her Instagram post shared on Monday, April 13. “Nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it’s taken to get here. so grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let’s do it all again!!!!”

The weekend marked a busy time for the couple, with Hailey also hosting a Rhode brand activation event while Justin took the stage as one of the festival’s headline performers. Despite their packed schedules, the pair made sure to share the experience as a family.