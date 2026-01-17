Hailey Bieber shares sizzling 2016 throwback with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is taking fans back to a defining chapter of her love story with Justin Bieber.

The 29-year-old catwalk queen joined the viral 2016 social media trend on Instagram by sharing a carousel of throwback images, including a steamy PDA-filled photo with her now-husband.

The nostalgic post offered a glimpse into the early days of the couple’s relationship, long before they became one of pop culture’s most recognizable married pairs.

One standout image showed Hailey and Justin embracing and kissing in front of a beachside sunset. The pair held each other’s faces as palm trees framed the tropical backdrop. The mother of one kept the caption simple, writing, “you just had to be there.”

The year 2016 marked a significant and complicated time for the couple. Although they first met in 2009 when Hailey was introduced to Justin backstage at the Today show, romance rumors didn’t surface until years later. By 2014, the two were frequently seen together, but their relationship remained undefined.

In a 2016 interview with GQ, Justin admitted he struggled with the idea of committing to an exclusive relationship, worried about potentially hurting Hailey.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard … I just don’t want to hurt her,” he said at the time.

The couple got back together in 2018. Justin proposed in July that year, and they wed that September. In August 2024, they welcomed their first baby, son Jack Blues Bieber.

Hailey Biber’s throwback carousel also included Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. She also added various selfies of herself, including one with pink hair.