Hailey Bieber shows off upgraded diamond ring in new summer post

Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy some summer sports. The couple posted a carousel of images on their social media accounts.

On August 17, the Grammy winner made a post through his social media handle and gave a sneak peak in to their summer vacation getaway. The 32-year-old singer shared a selfie with Hailey, 29, embracing in a sweet kiss at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The photo album featured Justin wearing a graphic T-shirt with palm tree photos and has a pair of headphones around his neck. Hailey wears a simple white T-shirt and a blue Dodgers hat, cupping Justin’s face with her left hand as she shows off her upgraded large oval-cut diamond engagement ring. He also added two photos of the couple’s view from behind the home plate umpire. He also added the caption to his post, “❤️❤️❤️”.

Justin’s post also included snaps of shoes from his apparel brand, SKYLRK, as well as a photo where he cuddled their son, Jack Blues. The photo captured the 23-month-old boy resting his head on his dad.

Hailey has also shared affectionate moments from their summer on Instagram. In early July, the Rhode founder posted a photo of the couple cozied up together, as Justin cuddled his head into her arms. She also added a photo of the couple sharing a kiss on a boat.

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Hailey also posted photos of their son, including one that captured Jack playing baseball in a park. She shared a photo of herself handing her son a baseball bat by home plate. Another shot showed Jack strolling and showing off his style, which appeared to be inspired by his father.

Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack in August 2024. Since then, the parents have posted pictures of their son on social media, while keeping his face out of view. They also maintained Jack’s privacy when he made his music video debut in Justin’s “Yukon.”