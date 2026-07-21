Hailey Bieber turned heads in a striking vintage Dior dress as she joined husband Justin Bieber for his World Cup halftime show afterparty in New York City on Sunday night.

The Rhode founder and model arrived at celebrity hotspot The Corner Store wearing a scarlet lace-trimmed slip dress from John Galliano’s Fall 2005 collection for Dior.

The vintage mini dress, which recently sold for around $2,400 on the resale market, was paired with a crocodile-embossed clutch, high-heeled flip-flops from The Row and slim oval sunglasses, completing an elegant monochrome look.

Justin Bieber, who had just performed during the FIFA World Cup halftime show, opted for his signature laid-back style. The singer attended the celebration wearing a polka-dot hoodie, dark jeans, sunglasses and sneakers from Skylrk, the streetwear brand he launched last year.

The couple once again showcased their contrasting fashion choices. While Hailey embraced a glamorous red-carpet-inspired look, Justin kept things casual.

Hailey previously addressed the couple’s differing fashion preferences in a 2023 interview with GQ Hype, saying their outfits simply reflect their individual personalities.

“He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling,” she said.

“We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this,'” she added, explaining that Justin usually gets dressed before she does.