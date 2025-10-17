Hailey Bieber speaks out against constant comparisons to Selena Gomez

In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Hailey Bieber opened up about the pressures of public scrutiny and the incessant comparison to others, including her husband Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez.

The 28-year-old model expressed her frustrations, stating, “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people”.

Hailey, who has been married to Justin since September 2018 and shares a one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, emphasised that she never asked for the comparisons and feels it’s not her responsibility, asserting that she doesn’t feel competitive with the individuals who don’t inspire her.

This candid revelation comes shortly after Hailey celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Justin during a mountain getaway, highlighting their enduring relationship amidst the public eye.

In addition to addressing public scrutiny, Hailey Bieber discussed the vital support her husband, Justin Bieber, has provided in the success of her beauty brand, Rhode, which she launched in 2022. Bieber further expressed her dedication towards her business, “I test them on my husband, I test them on my friends. I’m product-obsessed”. This commitment reflects her passion for the brand and highlights the collaborative efforts that underpin her entrepreneurial journey.