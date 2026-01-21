Hailey Bieber sys Son Jack Blues Is ‘just like daddy’ in sweet post

Hailey Bieber is giving fans a rare glimpse into life with her adorable family.

On Monday, January 19, the 29-year-old model shared an adorable photo to her Instagram Stories of husband Justin Bieber cradling their 16-month-old son, Jack Blues. In the sweet snap, the 31-year-old singer appears shirtless, showing off his tattooed chest as he holds his blonde-haired little boy close. Hailey captioned the moment simply, “Just like Daddy.”

The loved up couple welcomed Jack Blues in August 2024. While Hailey and Justin have largely kept their son out of the spotlight, the catwalk queen has occasionally shared small peeks into motherhood. Earlier this month, she kicked off the new year with a carousel of photos that included glimpses of Jack’s spiked fair hair and a close-up of her anklet engraved with his name.

The Bieber family also celebrated the holiday season together in matching plaid pajamas. In December, Hailey marked her second Christmas as a mom by posting a heartwarming photo of herself smiling at Jack as he lifted his arms in excitement. “Merry Christmas ,” she wrote alongside the festive snap.

Justin Bieber and Hailey got engaged in 2018 and married later that year in a private civil ceremony in New York City. The couple went on to host a larger wedding celebration in 2019 with family and friends. Since becoming parents, their bond has only grown stronger.