Hailey Bieber turns heads in sheer black dress at 2025 GQ Men of the Year party

Hailey Bieber is taking sheer dress trend to another level!

The 28-year-old super model made sure all eyes are on her as she attended the 2025 GQ Men of the Year party on Thursday, November 13.

Hailey – who served as the cover star for GQ’s seventh and final 2025 “Men of the Year” cover -turned heads in a black Gucci gown.

However, her elegant floor-length dress was fully sheer trend with a see-through bodice and low halter-top neckline.

The back of the dress paid homage to her 2019 Met Gala look, featuring the same plunging cut that revealed her black thong adorned with a sparkling Gucci logo.

The Rhode founder completed her chic look with delicate silver jewelry, including small dangle earrings, a bracelet, and a ring.

For the hairstyle, she opted for an updo with front pieces of her hair hanging down her shoulders while added a pop of color with a pink lip and rosy blush.

Her 2019 Met Gala look featured a pink turtleneck Alexander Wang gown with an exposed thong detailing in the back that had a crystal “Wang” pin.

Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber opened up on collaborating with her husband, Justin Bieber, on his new fashion brand, SKYLRK while speaking to GQ.

“I’m designing this jacket with them and I feel like that’s a super fun collaborative process,” she said.