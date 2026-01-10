Hailey Bieber’s Rhode beauty brand to finally launch in Australia

CANBERRA/AUCKLAND: A beauty brand founded by Hailey Bieber will continue its global expansion by finally launching in Australia and New Zealand.

Rhode will be hitting the shelves at Mecca Bourke Street in Melbourne and George Street in Sydney from February 12, with most other stores following suit the next day.

Rhode products will also be available on the Mecca website.

Australia has been among Rhode’s most requested markets, with Australians ranking first in subscribers to the brand’s international waiting list.

The brand, known for its clean girl aesthetic, was founded by Bieber in 2022. It quickly became popular for its skincare range, which includes the Peptide Lip Treatment and Peptide Glazing Fluid, and was sold to e.l.f. beauty last year.

“We are proud to announce our global expansion to Australia and New Zealand, bringing the world of Rhode to even more places and faces,” said Bieber, who is Rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation of Rhode.

”When launching into the Australian market, we looked for a globally aligned partner and Mecca was that perfect fit.”

Marita Burke, chief Mecca-Maginatons officer, called Rhode a “cultural force”.

“Rhode isn’t just a best-selling brand, it’s a cultural force shaping how a new generation thinks about skincare,” Ms Burke said.

“This brand is leading the conversation that is defining global beauty, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome rhode to Mecca and to our incredible beauty-obsessed community.”

Australians were stoked by the news.

“Yesssssss!!!!!!!! My dream has come true,” one social media user said.

One said: “We been waiting.”

“HUUUUGE. The time has come, we’re so ready,” one said.

Another added: “year made. ️Congrats guys.”

Last year Australians got excited after seeing a video of shelf space dedicated to Rhode at a Sephora store, thinking it might have been filmed Down Under.

“Is this Australia?” someone asked in the comments.

“Please tell me this is the Brisbane store?” said another.

While one claimed: “My make-up artist told me it is in Australia now.”

However, that bubble was quickly burst — the video of the empty shelves was actually filmed at a Sephora in New York.

“It’s very exciting to see Rhode entering its first-ever retail partnership with Sephora US and Sephora Canada, with Sephora UK to follow later this year,” a spokesperson for the beauty retailer told news.com.au’s The Beauty Diary.

“While Rhode isn’t available at Sephora Australia or New Zealand just yet, they aim to be available in additional countries in the future.”

At the end of May 2025 it was announced that e.l.f Beauty acquired Bieber’s brand, which hasn’t even celebrated its third anniversary, for a staggering $US1 billion ($1.56 billion).

Bieber took to Instagram to share the big news with her more than 54 million followers.

“I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of Rhode,” she said.

“I found a like-minded disrupter with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand.

“I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of Rhode as well as strategic adviser to e.l.f Beauty.”