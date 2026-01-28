Hailey Bieber’s sister Alaia Baldwin may face a one-year jail term

The older sister of Rhode founder Hailey Bieber, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, could face up to a year behind bars following a series of misdemeanor charges.

The charges stem from an incident at Club Elan in Georgia, where prosecutors allege Aronow assaulted several people. According to court records obtained by US Weekly, the 33-year-old model faces four misdemeanour counts, including simple assault, battery, and criminal trespass.

The allegations involve a confrontation that began when Aronow reportedly entered a restricted employee bathroom. When security attempted to remove her from the venue, the situation allegedly turned physical. According to a police complaint examined by Page Six, a bartender accused Aronow of throwing a used tampon during the struggle. Furthermore, prosecutors claim she struck another individual and tore out a portion of their hair while being escorted out.

Aronow has refuted several of the accusations, defending her actions to authorities as self-defence.

Given her high-profile family connections—as the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and sister to Hailey Bieber—the case has garnered significant public attention. Aronow is scheduled to address the accusations during a court appearance on April 23. Notably, all allegations remain unsubstantiated at this time, and Aronow is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.