Hailey Bieber’s sister Alaia faces jail time over alleged bar assault

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, is facing possible jail time after prosecutors filed multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged altercation at a Georgia bar.

Aronow, 33, was arrested in February 2024 following an incident at Club Elan in Savannah, where she allegedly assaulted three staffers and even threw a used tampon at a bartender in the employee bathroom. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Georgia prosecutors formally charged the model on Monday with four misdemeanors: simple battery, simple assault, battery, and criminal trespass.

If convicted on the battery charge, Aronow could face up to one year in jail. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 23.

Police reports indicate that the eldest daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin is accused of assaulting three employees during the incident. Prosecutors allege that Aronow struck one victim in the genitals and pulled hair from another individual’s scalp while resisting removal from the bar.

