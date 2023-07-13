Facing hair fall, premature greying? Know the causes and solutions

Healthy, shiny, lustrous hair is a wish of every person, for a boost of confidence it can add to anyone’s personality. However, dull/damaged hair, premature greying and hair fall are some of the common issues that every other person faces these days.

Are you also one of those, tired of white/grey streaks and hair fall? Continue reading to know the possible causes and solutions of it.

Causes

As highlighted by herbalist Hakeem Shah Nazir on ARY News morning show, ‘Bakhabar Savera’, one of the common causes of grey hair in youngsters and teenagers is sinusitis allergy and due to excessive cellular fluids, it not only impacts hair but can also damage teeth and even cause memory loss.

As for hair fall, the common issue of the whole population, be it men or women, is mainly caused due to hormonal changes.

More often, it is because of the after-effects of the diseases like typhoid, malaria and dengue that a person starts losing their hair excessively. Diabetes, PCOS, constipation, and mental stress are some other common conditions which lead to hair fall in the younger lot.

Not only that, even hard water has a role to play in damaging hair health.

Solutions

The herbalist shared a homemade remedy to counter all aforementioned hair-related issues. According to him, the oil will stop hair fall within 12 days and will also aid in regrowth to improve the overall health of hair.

Watch and save the video below to prepare this magic potion.

This oil can be used by people of all ages.

Additionally, for premature greying, the herbalist suggested people below the age of 35 start eating a walnut every morning with the regular use of the above-mentioned hair oil, and it will reverse the process.

