14 individuals arrested for assisting illegal Hajj pilgrims to Makkah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities arrested 14 persons for facilitating dozens of individuals to perform Hajj without permits, local media reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said that Hajj Security Forces at the Makkah entrance points detained five foreigners and nine Saudi nationals for transporting 44 people without Hajj licenses, in violation of Hajj laws.

Strict action was taken against the carriers, their associates, and the unapproved pilgrims by seasonal administrative committees.

Read More: Saudi Arabia announces strict penalties for unauthorized Hajj attempts

Earlier, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced a series of stringent penalties targeting individuals who attempt to perform Hajj without the required permit, as well as those who facilitate such violations.

The measures will be enforced from the first of Dhul-Qi’dah until the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Under the new regulations, individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a valid permit will face fines of up to SAR 20,000. This penalty also applies to holders of all types of visit visas who enter or stay in Makkah or the holy sites during the restricted period without proper authorization.

A 10-year ban on re-entry into Saudi Arabia after serving their sentences, confiscation of vehicles used in the illegal transport of individuals, imprisonment, a maximum fine of SR100,000, and deportation of residents are among the administrative decisions the ministry issued against the transporters, accomplices, and individuals who were given transportation.

To guarantee pilgrims’ safety and security and to allow them to complete their rites in comfort and ease, the ministry called on all citizens and residents to abide by Hajj rules and directions.